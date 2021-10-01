I would like to share some of my most vivid memories and treasured experiences with Peter Howitt. I first met Peter on a film set while he was working at Pinewood Studios in London when I was working on the film version of Fiddler on the Roof in 1970. I was then in my early 20s.

I remember someone from the film crew telling me that a very well-known film art director, Peter Howitt, had a house in Gozo and we should get acquainted. Our first meeting sparked a warm friendship.

His personality was animated, kind and generous. He would always visit me while I was working on the film set and made sure that I was being well looked after. Carry On Henry was my next engagement at Pinewood Studios, where I danced in the court scenes. Peter introduced me to each of the Carry On stars and, thanks to him, I ended up on the high table banquet scene with Sid James who was playing King Henry.

Peter was loved and appreciated as a great artist in the film industry, his Christmas decorations at Harrods and Liberty stores were renowned. Our friendship bonded over the years, and I would be invited as his guest in Gozo and in London.

In 1988, Peter and I collaborated on three major creations together with the late national composer Charles Camilleri. The concepts and style of choreography were ahead of their time for Malta, and we never got them off the ground through lack of funding and artistic structure within the cultural sector.

Peter’s art was great, powerful and full of the joys and pathos of life

The Siege of Malta 1565 was to be written for song and ballet by Maestro Camilleri. I worked on the storyline, bringing into it a romantic twist. Peter’s sets and costume design were magnificent, bringing to life the famous battle with sails and dancers depicting the invasion into Valletta’s Grand Harbour. We worked on this together with his devoted lifelong partner Gino Camilleri at his house in London and Gozo and Charles Camilleri would sometimes be present.

Peter would meticulously choose his fabrics to suit the flow of movement and choreography intended and we would be guided by Charles on how his musical theme would develop. What a wonderful experience!

The second ballet was The Elements for which Charles only wrote the first movement. This was performed at the Manoel Theatre in 1988 as a work in progress by my dance company. The third ballet was an inspiration on the poem Stone Island by Richard England.

Peter ‘the Great’, as we called him in the theatre world, is no longer with us, but so many friends around the world and all the artists who were touched by his life have wonderful memories to treasure and many stories to tell.

His art was great, powerful and full of the joys and pathos of life, to me he was in many ways a Michelangelo.

Dear friend, I salute you and may you rest in peace.

A maquette of the ballet 'The Siege of Malta 1565' by Peter Howitt. Photo: Courtesy of Tanya Bayona A maquette of the ballet 'The Siege of Malta 1565' by Peter Howitt. Photo: Courtesy of Tanya Bayona A maquette of the ballet 'The Siege of Malta 1565' by Peter Howitt. Photo: Courtesy of Tanya Bayona A maquette of the ballet 'The Siege of Malta 1565' by Peter Howitt. Photo: Courtesy of Tanya Bayona A maquette of the ballet 'The Siege of Malta 1565' by Peter Howitt. Photo: Courtesy of Tanya Bayona