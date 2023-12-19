As the festive season kicks in, it’s the perfect time to turn our attention to the heroes of our healthcare system.

Healthmark's latest Christmas video found below does just that, shining a spotlight on the remarkable people who dedicate their working life to looking after others.

This heartwarming piece serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions of nurses, carers, cleaners, chefs and all those involved in the Healthmark operation.

These professionals are an integral part of Malta’s health sector. Nurses and carers work tirelessly, often in challenging circumstances, to ensure the well-being of their patients. Their commitment goes beyond mere job descriptions; they are the pillars of support and empathy for those in their care.

The video also highlights the vital role of chefs and food preparation staff behind the tens of thousands healthcare meals. These culinary experts blend nutrition with care, ensuring that every dish they prepare supports patients’ health and well-being.

Healthmark is an independent provider of cares, nurses, helpers and healthcare-specialised catering, and forms part of the larger Kore Group.

The group, employing around 4,000 individuals, recently expanded its global footprint by launching a training centre in Dubai, aimed at bolstering Malta’s healthcare workforce.