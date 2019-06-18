Following the positive response from visitors to the current exhibition Behind Closed Doors: Fort St Angelo & the Royal Navy 1906-1979, Heri­tage Malta is organising an event called Memory Box at Fort St Angelo on Friday.

Section from exhibition - Behind Closed Doors

The event will start with live interviews with several former UK service personnel at HMS St Angelo.

They will talk about their respective roles and uses of the fort as a Royal Naval shore establishment.

At the end of the interviews, the public will be invited to interact with the veterans. After this visitors will be able to view the exhibition.

The exhibition catalogue will be on sale at a reduced price on the day, together with a selection of merchandise.

The event is an opportunity for people who have served at HMS St Angelo to meet ex-colleagues and friends, as well as to share their memories with Heritage Malta.

A special set-up will be on site to film and record anyone who may wish to do so.

Those who would like to be interviewed and filmed are invited to contact Heritage Malta through principal curator Matthew Balzan on matthew.balzan@gov.mt.

During the past eight years, over 50 items have been donated to the national collection by seve­ral former UK service personnel, including ship crests, sets of uniforms, naval documents and other memorabilia. These donations are also being made during the exhibition, thereby enhancing a sense of belonging to this important phase in history. The curator urges other former UK service personnel to donate their personal objects so that a part of their life may also be shared, remembered, and safeguarded in the national collection.

On this day, Heritage Malta officials will be present to receive any related memorabilia that visitors may wish to donate.

The event is being held in the Egmont Hall at Fort St Angelo, Vittoriosa, on Friday at 6.30pm. Admission is free. (The fort will close at 10pm).