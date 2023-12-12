A recent good governance watchdog report highlighted seven shortcomings by the Mosta local council for the year 2022, the highest of the four councils audited.

The annual report by the National Audit Office focused on the workings of local government for the year 2022.

Three other councils were also put under the National Auditor’s spotlight. The report listed three council-specific issues for Marsascala, two in Naxxar, and one for Mdina. The three councils’ shortcomings were mainly about failing to maintain proper records.

For example, a librarian employed by the Marsascala local council did not have attendance records for his work despite earning €6,000 during 2022.

And in Naxxar, leave records for employees had discrepancies between manual leave data and that on the council’s payroll system.

But it was the Mosta council, which was recently embroiled in the ‘trees’ saga, that emerged as the biggest offender by the NAO office.

At the time, the council was led by Romilda Zarb as mayor. She is now a Labour MP.

Mosta council overshot gym budget by €26,047

The office said an outdoor gym project in Mosta, that was intended to be funded by the Planning Authority, had an estimated cost of €174,733 but the local council overshot its budget by €26,047.

The council failed to inform the PA of changes it made and failed to provide it with photographic evidence of the project’s early implementation phase, the report says.

Equipment and works on footpaths and culverts were procured from the open market and did not obtain three quotations, thus breaching regulations.

As a result, the PA has so far only reimbursed €52,420.

Auditors found that Mosta and Marsascala councils often bought goods on the open market without bothering to obtain three different quotations.

While councils are authorised to organise local activities, the expenses for such events cannot be higher than €3,500 or 0.5 per cent of the annual allocation.

However, besides Jum il-Mosta held on September 16, the council also organised Festa Qargħasel from public funds. Costs for the organisation of this event totalled €8,647, the NAO report said.

The Mosta council’s two twinning agreements saw two separate activities. The NAO report said details of the events and their expenses were not compiled and handed to the Local Government Department.

Planting of olive tree alone cost €5,074

One activity that saw the planting of an olive tree at Ġnien l-Għarusa tal-Mosta cost €15,045. This excluded the olive tree itself which cost €5,074.

Mosta council also spent €4,900 on a trip for 19 people, including five councillors, to Ragusa in May 2022.

“€974 was to be refunded by accompanying partners. Although the full amount was eventually reimbursed, a portion of it was only paid back after this audit was concluded,” the auditor said.

The council paid for travelling expenses of members of the local band clubs who formed part of the delegation, in breach of the Local Government Regulations.

Other shortcomings listed by the National Auditor were a failure to provide a copy for health insurance cover to members and employees, poor recording and verification of attendance records and sub-leasing a property over which the council did not hold title.

When contacted, Romilda Zarb said her team always sought to safeguard the interests of residents with the decisions taken.

“As mayor I always did my duty with loyalty to the residents of Mosta”, she said.

Zarb led the locality's council until becoming a Labour MP in March 2022

Her successor Chris Grech did not reply when asked for comment.