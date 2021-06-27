The Rainforest Café franchise is opening its doors at Bay Street in St Julian’s in July.

Located in some of the most notable cities in the world, including London, Niagara Falls, Tokyo and Paris, Rainforest Café offers diners an overall adventurous experience.

A visit to Rainforest Café will transport patrons to a tropical rainforest where they will come face-to-face with life-size figures of rainforest animals including tigers, snakes, crocodiles, frogs and beautiful tropical birds.

Diners will also get the opportunity to witness thunderstorms while enjoying a delicious meal. From pasta and seafood to burgers and mouthwatering desserts, Rainforest Café has something for every member of the family.

“Our aim at Bay Street is to create an exceptional customer experience through a one-stop destination for quality dining, shopping, hospitality, leisure, business and services. The opening of Rainforest Café will continue to add to this holistic customer experience, making each visit to our shopping complex a memorable one,” Albert Galea, Bay Street Group CEO, said.

In addition to Malta, Rainforest Café will open a new location in the United Arab Emirates. With the addition of these locations, Rainforest Café will now boast over 20 locations around the world.

“It is wonderful to see the expansion of the Rainforest Café franchise arrive on the island of Malta. Our franchise has now expanded to seven countries with over 20 restaurants across the globe. New destinations mean new experiences and we truly hope that all future visitors in Malta will enjoy this tropical adventure,” Jarrett Ingram, director of international operations and franchising of Landry’s, said.

Local actress, TV presenter and producer Clare Agius has been announced as the face of the Rainforest Café in Malta.

“I am truly excited to be the ambassador of Rainforest Café. The Malta location in St Julian’s will truly be a fun and educational way to spend time with the family. Children and adults alike can enjoy a delicious meal while immersed in a tropical forest ambiance,” Agius commented.

For more information, visit Rainforest Café’s Facebook page and the website www.rainforestCafémalta.com.