Benjamin Franklin, perhaps the most famous American before the Revolution, was only partially correct when, in the late 18th century, he wrote that nothing is certain but death and taxes.

Whatever one does and no matter the connections, nobody can escape the grim reaper. But with a good dose of greed, brazenness and an influential circle of friends, the taxman can be cheated.

Organised taxation dates back to Egypt, around 3000BC and is even mentioned in the Bible: “Give to Caesar what is Caesar’s.” Still, tax evasion is as widespread as using the mobile phone while driving. Figures given in parliament by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana last month show that an estimated half a billion euros in taxes went undeclared in the 10 years to 2020.

The wealthy and the famous pay for or get ‘voluntary’ advice on how to beat the taxman and the hoi polloi argue that if the ones on top can do it, why can’tthey too.

To their consternation, taxpayers learnt a few weeks ago that Prime Minister Robert Abela was the only cabinet member who failed to include his income for last year in his annual public declaration of assets, which is published yearly in the interests of transparency. He now tells a backbencher she should ensure she has no tax problems as she risked being expelled from the party.

The tax department opened an investigation after it was reported that Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar helped broker a multimillion-euro property deal involving Yorgen Fenech, the owner of secret company 17 Black and, allegedly, the man who commissioned Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

One must bear in mind that the tax chief, Marvin Gaerty, was himself summoned by the police late last year to be questioned about a message he had sent to Fenech about settling a VAT issue out of court. Now, of course, that may or may not have any bearing on the whole picture. However, it is a fact that, for some reason, the top man in the country’s tax structure felt he should personally deal with one of Malta’s biggest magnates on what might well be described as an ‘administrative’ matter.

That, in itself, is already a matter that Abela should be worried about. But then one recalls that the prime minister admitted handing over information to Gaerty to the effect that Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech had failed to pay his taxes for years.

The plot thickens.

Abela might even want to be commended, arguing he was only doing his duty as an honest, taxpaying citizen, ensuring that Caesar got his dues. But what was his stand when multiple stories of tax evasion and state plundering emerged at the time he was advisor to then prime minister Joseph Muscat?

Was his advice to proceed against dishonest politicians, top civil servants and persons of trust and get rid of the incompetent ones? If he did but was ignored or overruled, why did he not resign?

Was it for the same reason mentioned by the former finance minister: “Why should I resign if someone else did wrong?”. On Edward Scicluna’s watch, financial and procurement rules were broken and, still, he was rewarded when Abela appointed him central bank governor, even allowing him to raise his own pay package.

Did Abela drag his feet before proceeding against Cutajar because a way-out was being worked out, as, indeed, was announced yesterday?

Like his predecessor, Abela has a knack of throwing people a lifeline, which may prove Franklin completely wrong, at least about political death.

Fighting evasion has indeed become a taxing feat.