The Malta International Contemporary Art Space (MICAS), in collaboration with the Valletta Cultural Agency (VCA) and Esplora Interactive Science Centre, is presenting the Shadow Colour Pavilion, an immersive sensorial experience, taking place in St George’s Square, Valletta, this week.

The pavilion uses pure light colour to immerse visitors in a visually stimulating experience as they explore colour perception, light, shadow and space.

Visitors from all age groups are invited to actively participate and explore their creativity by moving within the pavilion and generate multiple-coloured shadows. This two-day event will be facilitated by MICAS and Esplora communicators.

The Shadow Colour Pavilion is an initiative of the MICAS Education and Community Strand Programme that is intended to foster and strengthen community and neighbourhood engagement while prioritising inclusion and wider participation. Education is at the heart of MICAS’s remit and it aims to remove barriers, and make contemporary art and creative engagement accessible to all.

The Shadow Colour Pavilion is supported by the Valletta Local Council and the Ministry for The National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government.

The event is being held in St George’s Square, Valletta, on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 3pm and from 5 to 10pm. Admission is free but strictly by booking. COVID-19 vaccination certificate must be presented on entry. Children over 12 years of age must be vaccinated to enter. Children under 12 years need to be accompanied by a vaccinated guardian. Face masks must be worn at all times. For bookings, go to www.visitmalta.com. For more information, e-mail events@micas.art.