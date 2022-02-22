The latest developments at the border between Ukraine and Russia justify new and severe sanctions, the European Parliament president said on Tuesday.

By recognising two separatist territories in Ukraine, Russia is blatantly violating international law, Roberta Metsola said in a social media post.

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Ukraine Monday, prompting a furious response from the West with the United States denouncing the move at the UN Security Council as a "pretext for war".

Metsola, the Maltese MEP said: "This is a unilateral attack on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. We are reacting with unity, firmness and determination. We will not leave the Ukrainian people to their aggressors. The position of the European Parliament is clear: We are with Ukraine."

EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel vowed the bloc "will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act".