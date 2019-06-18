The young dynamic and charismatic ensemble Trio Immersio from Vienna will be performing at the Manoel Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Founded in 2013, the trio (Vira Zhuk, violin; Maria Vardzelashvili, piano; Mariam Vardzelashvil, cello) have won prestigious prizes and were awarded the title of New Austrian Music Ambassador for 2018/2019.

The ensemble is praised for its deeply moving, imaginative and colourful dedication to Austrian music.

Austria's Ambassador to Malta Andreas Stadler said: "Trio Immersio is the best example of the openness of Austria and Malta in difficult times when we are confronted with provincialism, nationalism and political egotism."

"In Austria, we have learned from our past and we remain committed, maybe more than ever, to the arts, to a united and strong European Union, to cultural openness and curiosity, to our tradition and to young talents."

The first night is dedicated to Trio Nr. 2 E-flat Major by Schubert, followed by his well-known Notturno and Shostakovich's Trio nr. 2 in E minor.

During the second night, the ensemble combines Brahms Trio nr. 1, with six heavy metal based miniatures called Schlechtecharackterstücke by Bernard Gander and The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla.

For more information and tickets – https://www.teatrumanoel.com.mt/ or call the box office on 2124 6389.