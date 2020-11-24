Looking for a fun and entertaining way to remotely interact with your employees this festive season? Then you need to try out Quizando’s all new private virtual quizzes!

Just because social distancing is the main theme this Christmas doesn’t mean you can’t still get your team together via the internet. And what better way to do it than by running an action-packed digital quiz night.

Created by Quizando, Malta’s quizzing specialists, these live-hosted quizzes are the ideal way to ensure your team gets the opportunity to spend some quality time together despite being scattered around the island.

Pick from hundreds of different topics as you build a tailor-made game that runs for three, four or even five rounds.

Our expertly created questions cover more topics than you can possibly imagine: sport, science, movies, geography, music, film, culture, technology – you name it, we’ve got it covered. Or, if you really want to give your quiz a more personalised feel, our team can even create a customised quiz all about the brands, products or services you offer.

Each quiz is run by a live video host and works in perfect real time with no delays. You can choose to host it yourself, use one of Quizando’s professional presenters or we can even arrange a celebrity host if you want to spice things up a little.

If you want to reward your team for their quizzing efforts, you can allocate prizes for each round as well as for the overall winner. Alternatively, you can run it for fun to see who is king or queen of your organisation.

There is no need for any downloads to play one of our private quizzes and your employees can take part on pretty much any device – mobile, tablet, laptop or PC. All they need is a good internet connection and they’re away!

What’s more, you can set up the quiz as an every-person-for-themselves type of event, or split into teams if you to see if accounts can get the better of administration or sales can get one over on marketing.

Of course, a Quizando Private Quiz isn’t just for Christmas. More and more companies are using them to give a fun twist to employee training or as easy to organise team building exercises. The possibilities are endless.

Contact us today on 2701 9089 or send us an e-mail on events@quizando.com and one of our team will be more than happy to help you create a virtual quiz event you won’t forget in a hurry!