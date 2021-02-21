Go out into the street and ask any middle-aged passer-by the question: “How many people, including students, academics, and administrative staff, are involved in that place up at Tal-Qroqq in Msida which we all call the University?” The usually astute politicians among us will probably reply to the question with a counter statement, or question: “How much is it costing the ‘kaxxa ta’ Malta kull sena’ (the country’s finances every year)?”

Few will give you the correct answer that close to 16,000 people make up the Tal-Qroqq community, which in fact, is “the university”. Even fewer will know precisely its annual cost to the nation.

The University of Malta – Strategic Plan 2020-2025. More coverage should have been given to this extremely interesting and important document.

When Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona had made his inaugural after-ordination visit to the campus I had jokingly asked him what is keeping him from elevating the University to the status of a parish, on the basis that so many people spend large parts of their lives there, and, in the process no doubt work, woo, marry, have kids, separate or divorce, and even die still within their jobs there, as happens in all parishes on the island. He jokingly didn’t think it was a bad idea after all.

One way to perhaps best comprehend what our beloved University really is, is to read carefully the very well-compiled document The University of Malta – Strategic Plan 2020-2025. This is the result of a long process which the rectorate and many members of committees and advisory groups for strategic planning undertook during the period between September 2018 to May 2019. Wisely the producers of this book have printed it in both English and Maltese, and so there is really no serious excuse for anyone not to really understand where the university wants to be come 2025.

Perhaps for the more ambitious among academics at the University, the loftiest objective may remain Strategic Objective No. 6.7, namely that of retaining, and improving our alma mater’s present position among the top four per cent of the world’s universities.

This is something that should make all Maltese proud, but it is also a highly onerous and demanding status. For example: does it bring with it some discreet or undeclared status of primus inter pares among tertiary institutions on the island? Or, again, how much ever more funds will the state’s exchequer have to simply accept to keep on pumping into it?

There are no specific monetary figures included in this published plan, and this can be a matter for discussion. Indeed, finance only features specifically as the last component of Table 9 in the Plan, and I looked in vain to find the objective of “spending which is good value for money”.

One can only recall that in the recent past there had been talk of a rolling five-year state funding process to better help the University achieve its objectives. But, in truth, to what extent can this really be possible when the costs (time, personnel, materials, objectives) of research (always one of any self-respecting academic body’s main raisons d’être) are always in today’s world next to impossible to estimate for any long timespan?

Our University’s strategic plan for the 2020-2025 is generally structured on eight ‘themes’, which are: Learning and Teaching, Research and Knowledge Transfer, Societal Factors and Impact, Enterprise and Industry Impact, National Impact, International Outlook, Sustainability, and Services and Administrative Support. Certainly, as presented, these include all the lofty ideals of any self-respecting institution of higher learning, and one that is part of the backbone of what makes Malta a proud nation. Indeed, we should all as Maltese ‘brag’ more of our alma mater.

Citizens, and indeed also foreigners, are nowadays coming to our university at increasingly varied stages of their lives. As a productive institution it is one that is highly active practically during all times of the day. There are some 900 programmes being taught at very high levels in some 150 departments in faculties, institutes, learning centres, and other structures, which operate in a setup that supports the core teaching function itself through an organisational hierarchy (does this perhaps need some tweaking?) and an administrative setup which is continuously on the go.

Some readers may hold the view that some of the above-mentioned strategic themes should have been discussed in more depth within the document itself. For example, why go for the term ‘themes’ and not outrightly ‘objectives’ or ‘targets’ as one often finds in other similar planning documents. As a teacher there of the disciplines of regulation and compliance I was pleased with the references on pages 33 and 35 to an intention to contribute, as part of expanding executive education, to a more intensive delivery of education on these topics.

When so much is picked up by the local media for either polemical or, in a more positive context, educative exploitation and filling up of either column inches or live radio or viewing time, one should certainly wish that much more coverage should have been given to this extremely interesting and important document.

Dr John Consiglio has been teaching banking regulation at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy for over 20 years.