In a time of crisis, good leadership is often what makes the difference bet­ween success and failure. It is characterised by, among others, clear direction, solid coordination, promotion of trust and the bearing of responsibility.

Those qualities appear to have been largely missing for the last couple of weeks, ever since the coronavirus started its resurgence.

Yesterday’s press conference by the prime minister and health minister was a belated attempt at reasserting some leadership, which had shown signs of becoming increasingly dysfunctional.

Still, it was marked by Robert Abela’s adamant refusal to take any responsibility whatsoever for the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, which the Malta Association of Public Health Medicine yesterday blamed squarely on “irresponsible political behaviour, disregard for scientific evidence and conflicting messages pushed by prominent personalities that led to inadequate physical distancing, infrequent and incorrect use of masks and disregard of public health recommendations”.

Pictures speak even louder than words. The MCESD meeting called on Thursday evening was intended to promote a consensus on new measures to control the fresh outbreak. But photos from the meeting show that some of the participants – including Abela himself – did not respect the basic health protocol of wearing a mask. Social distancing was clearly not in evidence either.

The present debate on how to tackle the resurgence of the virus is pitched between economic and public health priorities. However, business lobbies seem to have been exerting a stronger influence on the government than medical professionals, at least until now.

The government clearly acted late in restricting the size of mass events and now is having to react. The costs of opening up the economy too soon were ignored with the result that infection rates are at worrying levels. This will inevitably have a knock-on effect on economic recovery and depress the feel-good factor that the government is so desperate to maintain.

The Medical Association of Malta would appear to have been right in taking a hard stance on all mass gatherings. Its industrial action is likely to hurt vulnerable, sick people. But it may have been the only effective way of instilling some sense into government decision-makers. The new fines and enhanced testing capacity are sensible new measures.

Social partners during Thursday night's MCESD meeting. Photo: Facebook/MCESD

Meanwhile, as economic considerations take priority in the pandemic debate, the interests of children and vulnerable people seem to have been relegated to second place. It is becoming increasingly doubtful whether schools will be able to open in September if the rate of infection keeps going up.

The UN Secretary-General has warned the world “is facing a generational catastrophe because of school closures”. Especially considering Malta’s low achievement levels in education, one would have expected the government not to put at risk the safe reopening of schools in October.

Meanwhile, the risk is growing of another lockdown of vulnerable citizens, or worse. Abela would do well not to cite the “completely good” health situation, because ‒ just like his now infamous dismissal of second waves ‒ it could come back to haunt him: there is always a lag between new cases and increased hospitalisation. His railing against “alarm” and “fearmongering” misses the point: it is caution, not panic, that motivates doctors.

In contrast to Abela, Chris Fearne was a sober voice grounded in reality. In the absence of effective political leadership, ordinary people are right to shift their faith to the medical profession.