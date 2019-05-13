Customs, traditions, dreamy landscapes and smiling faces are at the heart of an exhibition focusing on a particular Chinese region: Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, popularly referred to just as Guangxi.

Every year, during China Tourism and Culture Week, the China Cultural Centre in Malta collaborates with select provincial level government institutions. This strategic collaboration generates opportunities for Malta to enjoy various Chinese cultural and educational programmes.

Smiling faces in Baise

This year the choice fell on this southern China region, which is bordered by Yunnan province to the west, Guizhou province to the north, Hunan province to the northeast and Guangdong province to the southeast, as well as by Vietnam and the Beibu Bay to the southwest.

With unique natural scenery, Guangxi boasts a rich spectrum of national customs and historical sites, while also enjoying a subtropical monsoon climate that attracts tourists all year round.

Between 453-221BC, during the late Zhou Dynasty (1046-256BC), ancestors of the Zhuang ethnic group inhabited the region which is maintained by an economy based on rice.

A woman at Panyang River valley in Hechi.

A rich spectrum of national customs and historical sites

Around 214BC, during the Qin Dynasty (221 to 206BC), Han Chinese settled in East Guangxi and the Lingqu Canal was dug to link the Xiangjiang River and Guijiang River, forming the north-south waterway.

During the Qing Dynasty (AD1644 -1911), this region − previously called ‘Baiyue’ − acquired the name ‘Guangxi’.

In 1958, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was established and is now one of the five Minority Autonomous Regions in China.

While the Han Chinese are the largest ethnic group, Guangxi has a Zhuang population of over 14 million, making it the largest ethnic minority group of China. The Zhuang live largely in the western two-thirds of the region, while the Han are concentrated in the eastern third. The Yao, Miao and Dong ethnic populations are widely scattered.

Among the region’s cities are the capital Nanning, also known as the Green City, which hosts the annual China-Asean Expo, and Guilin, where the World Tourism Organisation and Pacific-Asia Tourism Association hold the International Forum on Tourism Trends and Outlooks each year.

The Beautiful China Splendid Guangxi exhibition showcases both the natural splendour and profound sociocultural history of the region.

By combining handcrafts, souvenirs and illustrations, the exhibition shows the eclectic diversity of traditions, folklore, artisan and intangible cultural heritage of Chinese Han and minority populations. It also leads viewers to discover the cultural environments and natural wonders of this land.

The exhibition also marks the start of a series of events to be co-organised by the China Cultural Centre and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional People’s Government for Malta this year.

The exhibition runs until June 28 at the China Cultural Centre, 173, Melita Street, Valletta. Opening times are from 9am to 12.30pm and from 2.30 to 5pm. Entrance is free.

Bama Ming River in Hechi

Re-enactors taking part in Lusheng Festival in Liuzhou.

Longsheng Longji terraced fields in Guilin

Huangyao, an ancient town in Hezhou