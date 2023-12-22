The Naxxar local council is organising a music event in aid of Puttinu Cares on December 23.

The local band clubs will be hosting exhibitions, showcasing artisanal Christmas cribs, and opening their main halls for visitors. There will also be music and a parade by the local Scouts group, as well as carolling by children’s choirs attending the Naxxar Primary School, followed by the acoustic duo Xarulu’.

The event's poster

The event's highlight will be a performance by Versatile Band, under the direction of Paul Borg, together with guest singers J Anvil, Mike Spiteri, Aidan, Glen Vella, Martina and Jasmine. DJ Ziggy will close the night.

The event is suitable for all ages and will be complemented with a variety of food and drink stalls, as well as bouncy castles for children.

Naxxar mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami said: "It is my, as well as the council’s, privilege to bring our community together for such a special Christmas event in the heart of Naxxar. This season reminds us of the power of unity, kindness and shared joy. Let us come together as a community, not only to celebrate the spirit of Christmas but also to extend our compassion to those in need.”

While entrance to this event is free, attendees are encouraged to donate generously to Puttinu Cares, the children’s cancer support group. Visitors are also urged to drink responsibly and make use of the special 15% discount code − Versatilenight23 – being offered by eCabs exclusively for the event.

The event is being organised in collaboration with all the town’s main associations, namely the committees of the two main political parties, the Peace Band Club, the Vittorja Band Club, the Scouts Group, Naxxar Primary School, Għaqda Kulturali Wirt Naxxari, and the Naxxar Lions Football Club, that is coordinating the logistics of the event.

It is partly sponsored by Reġjun Tramuntana, Visit Malta, Maypole, Mutti, Brown’s, VC Service Station and Cisk. For more information, click here.

For more information, contact the Naxxar local council on naxxar.lc@gov.mt.