A Formula One title win for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, breaking the stranglehold of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, would be good for motorsport, three-time champion Jackie Stewart says.

Verstappen leads Hamilton by 19 points heading into Sunday’s Brazil Grand Prix and the Dutchman looks increasingly capable of denying the Briton the title for the first time since 2016.

Stewart, the world champion in 1969, 1971 and 1973, said in Sao Paulo he was looking forward to seeing a “great end” to the championship.

