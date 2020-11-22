This festive season, Villa Corinthia at the Corinthia Palace in Attard will be offering a merry lunch prepared by its award-winning chefs. The restaurant is perfect for groups, but it also has two intimate private dining rooms for those after more privacy.

Villa Corinthia will pull out all the stops on Christmas Day. One can start off with London gin-cured salmon accompanied by beets, cucumber and tonka beans or perhaps opt for lighter fare with heritage carrots, barrel-aged feta, smoked almonds and sherry caramel. For mains, there will be the traditional roast turkey, made all the more delectable with cornbread stuffing, bacon sausage rolls, ginger, cranberry and kumquat relish, and roast pan juices. Lunch will be rounded off with mince pies and other miniature festive desserts.



While travel is not really an option this year, your taste buds can still journey across the Far East at Rickshaw, also at Corinthia Palace Malta, on New Year’s Eve. At Rickshaw, every bite is an adventure, with dishes like herb-crusted beef tataki with ponzu dressing, ginger-drunk chicken and chrysanthemum soup, and Mongolian-style barbeque lamb cutlets seasoned with herbs and dried tea.

For dessert, the enigmatic Pastry Chef’s New Year (re)-evolution sounds magical enough to end a somewhat woeful year on a very positive note.

On New Year’s Day, Villa Corinthia will offer mouth-watering options for both meat lovers and vegetarians. These include a wild game and chestnut terrine with fig chutney and brioche, roasted and pickled beets with whipped ricotta and hazelnut dressing, a classic beef Wellington with truffle and Madeira glaze, and spinach and goat’s cheese baklava.

