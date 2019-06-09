Whereas in the last European and local council elections, victory and defeat were attributed to the two main political parties, a court’s ruling on the db Group’s City Centre project means the victorious ones are now those of us who have been fighting for reason and for the common good to prevail over selfish interests.

The Court of Appeals declared that the planning permit for the project at St George’s Bay is to be “null and without effect”. Yes, it is we, all citizens of goodwill, whatever our political inclinations, who have been honoured by such a decision.

Protesters at a demonstration against the db project.

It is not only those thousands of residents who protested against the project, together with environmental NGOs and local councils, who stand to benefit from the decision but all of us, citizens, who have long been querying why developers are able to trample upon the rest of the community in order to satisfy their own personal greed.

Authorities who are supposed to defend the interests of the common citizen have been on the developers’ side. So, in another significant action by citizens, last Tuesday hundreds gathered in Guardamangia to protest against “the reign of the developers”, in response to the recent collapse of three residences next door to construction sites.

No wonder Moviment Graffitti’s Wayne Flask spoke against the arrogance and “bullying” of certain developers. We cannot allow developers and businesses to dictate our agenda. The government and relevant authorities, like the Planning Authority, have to realise that their duty is to look at the bigger picture. The authorities have to set the agenda and not the other way round.

Let the decision of the Court of Appeals be an eye-opener for our authorities and institutions

We have been suffering for too long and it is now time that we kept up the pressure. Malta belongs to all of us, our localities belong to the whole community and unless we work in unison, for the good of all, we are going to simply become pawns in the hands of the developers.

Most of us have lost faith in the Planning Authority because rules and regulations are being manoeuvred and manipulated in order to suit the developers. We need bodies to stand up for the rights of the citizen. We need individuals who have a moral and social conscience and not those who remain morally disengaged in order to please everyone and not take the blame.

As was pointed out in the protest march, we need to stop the laissez-faire attitude in the planning sector and force it to refrain from giving blanket permits for buildings to rise without even considering how these heights would impact the neighbouring residences.

In such cases local councils should have a greater say and should stand up and fight tooth and nail for the good of the community.

But it seems that there is light at the end of the tunnel. For at last, at long last, when all seemed said and done, due to the determination and perseverance of those who felt that they were right, the court – our ultimate refuge – came out in favour of all those who have been harping that the community is much larger than the developers and the entrepreneurs.

Let us not lose hope and let us go on fighting for those things that benefit the common good. Let us, citizens, be aware of our rights and duty to oppose whoever is harming our environment, whether in the immediate term or in the long term. Let the media go on exposing corrupt practices wherever they are and by whoever they are committed.

Let local councils be conscious of their duty towards all the inhabitants of their locality. Going beyond partisan politics for the common good is what makes our society an inclusive one.

Let the government that has just emerged stronger after a resounding victory in the last elections show us that where the environment is concerned and where the common good is at stake, it is the one that will take the initiative. For in such circumstances there is no blue or red, no victor or loser, but the good of all.

Let the decision of the Court of Appeals be an eye-opener for our authorities and institutions.

Our voices, at last, are being heard. May it continue to be so. Long live the voice of the citizen and long live the rule of law.