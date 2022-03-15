Brain research has come a long way, and this progress is commemorated through Brain Awareness Week, a global campaign that is being celebrated from March 14 to 20.

To raise awareness of their research, the Neural Architecture of Consciousness group, which includes 60 universities around the world, has created a series of short videos that are being uploaded on its Youtube channel throughout this week.

Despite being a unique and universal experience that characterises us humans, consciousness is still not properly understood. Although research shows that it arises from the brain, little is known about how this complex, physical organ produces such an immaterial, subjective experience.

The Neural Architecture of Consciousness aims to better understand some of the gaps in consciousness literature. One of their methods involves detailed mapping of the brain and relating this to different aspects of consciousness.

Due to the complexity of consciousness, a multidisciplinary research team is required; thus, the project consists of researchers coming from various backgrounds, all providing their useful insight and expertise on the matter.

Four videos were created to celebrate brain research, to encourage other scientists to join the research team, and to enlighten the public about the endless possibilities that consciousness research can open for us.

The videos will be released as follows:

The first video will be released on March 15: https://youtu.be/nzkCVpMhrhI

The second video will be released on March 16: https://youtu.be/uqpr6TfNr6w

The third video will be released on March 17: https://youtu.be/2dKCDgoNetM

The fourth video will be released on March 18: https://youtu.be/8kBjEH9N3xI

For further information, visit the website and Youtube channel below.

https://neuralarchcon.org/

NeuralArchCon