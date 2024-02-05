As we reflect on the political landscape of Malta over the past three decades, it becomes evident that the Nationalist Party played a crucial role in shaping the nation’s destiny.

From the transformative years of 1998 to 2013, the Nationalist Party led the charge in propelling Malta into the European Union, adopting the euro and fostering an economic model that generated quality jobs, improved the standard of living, and fortified our democratic institutions.

Those were the days when the government’s focus was unwaveringly on the citizen, offering a positive vision and instilling hope.

In 2013, the political tides changed, and the Labour Party assumed power after a prolonged stint in opposition.

As a silent observer with high hopes for a ‘New Labour’, I, like many others, yearned for a party detached from its dark past, committed to transparency, and dedicated to the well-being and future of Malta. Unfortunately, what unfolded under the leadership of Joseph Muscat and, later, Robert Abela fell short of these expectations, marred by political drama and actions that have, in the long term, damaged our beloved nation.

As a member of the Nationalist Party since 2017 and currently serving as the shadow minister responsible for employment and new economic sectors, my commitment is unwavering.

I am driven by the belief that politicians have a duty to create value for citizens, and my role is to contribute to a positive economic growth vision for the Maltese islands, offering hope, especially for our youth.

While acknowledging that no government is perfect, it is imperative to recognise the significant impact of the Labour Party’s governance over the past 11 years. Malta’s reputation has been tarnished, democracy weakened, and corruption has cast a shadow over our nation. However, one of the gravest shortcomings lies in the failure to create new economic sectors, a vital element for sustaining growth and fostering hope, particularly for our younger generation. We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that our youths want to leave.

In my capacity as the shadow minister for employment and new economic sectors, my focus is on charting a new economic course for Malta. The Nationalist Party is committed to establishing a robust economic model centred on quality rather than quantity.

This shift is driven by the overarching goal of extracting increased monetary value from our economy, ensuring that a future Nationalist government possesses the necessary funds to invest strategically in critical sectors such as health, education, energy, infrastructure and social welfare.

Crucially, this endeavour must run parallel to addressing the national debt, a burden that has doubled and more since 2013. The Nationalist Party understands the significance of fiscal responsibility, and our commitment is not only to create a prosperous economy but also to manage and service our national debt effectively.

Economic prosperity is not merely an abstract concept; it is the key to a higher quality of life for all Maltese citizens. It is the bedrock upon which competitiveness in the global economy is built, and, most importantly, it is the beacon of hope for our youth.

As we navigate the challenges ahead, the Nationalist Party envisions a Malta that stands tall on the world stage, not just for its historical and cultural richness but as a thriving hub of innovation, progress and economic prosperity.

In the coming years, our mission is clear – to foster a dynamic and diversified economy that not only adapts to the changing global landscape but also leads the way in new and emerging sectors. The Nationalist Party pledges to create an environment that encourages entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainable development. By doing so, we aim to provide our citizens, particularly the youth, with opportunities that will define a new era of economic growth and prosperity for Malta.

In conclusion, the Nationalist Party remains committed to building a Malta that is economically vibrant, socially just and globally competitive.

It is time for a new era – one that embraces change, innovation and a forward-looking vision for the betterment of all Maltese citizens.

Together, let us forge ahead, united in our pursuit of a prosperous and hopeful future for Malta.

Ivan Bartolo is the Nationalist Party’s shadow minister for employment and new economic sectors.