A new concept design from MA Architects hopes to transform one of Malta’s longest – and busiest – thoroughfares. Here, Mark Arrigo at MA Architects explains how the firm’s exciting vision for the Coast Road could, if brought to life, pioneer both a healthier environment and a more sustainable approach for the architectural industry.

Leading architectural firm MA Architects has channelled its focus on sustainability into a new vision for Malta’s longest road.

The concept project suggests the sustainable rehabilitation of the Coast Road, creating a recreational space where both pedestrians and cyclists can enjoy the beautiful coastal area.

“Although still in the idea stage, our Coast Road concept project proposes how we can use this busy stretch of road in a more environmentally friendly and sustainable way, rather than it just being a thoroughfare for vehicles,” MA Architects founder, architect and structural engineer Mark Arrigo, says.

“Currently, the Coast Road is widely perceived as little more than a ‘highway’ to drive through and to get from A to B, but it has the potential to be so much more. The main scope of the project is to propose a different use for a familiar road, creating an additional recreational space on our tiny island that local people can enjoy – while also promoting healthy habits and non-vehicular commuting.”

Spearheaded by MA Architects in late 2022, the concept project places the health and safety of the public at the heart of the initiative.

“Our main consideration is safety,” Arrigo continues.

“Typically, running, walking or cycling in Malta can be dangerous, especially on such a busy and fast-moving road as the Coast Road. In encouraging people to leave their car at home and select a healthier form of commuting that includes physical exercise such as walking or cycling, the project must feature real-world, reliable solutions that offers them a safe and practical way to make those healthier choices.”

The carefully considered concept project includes innovative solutions to this issue, such as an extended and continuous two-way bicycle lane, separate from the dual carriageway. Likewise, another key project feature sets pedestrian pathways well away from the main road, with protective barriers installed either side. Scattered canopy areas complete the design, where pedestrians can take in the views and enjoy the mental health benefits of time spent in nature.

Staying respectful to – and working in keeping with – Malta’s unique natural environment is a constant priority for MA Architects, Arrigo says.

“The environmental impact of the project would be minimal – and should it ever come to fruition, we would prioritise a sustainable approach throughout its construction, in terms of the selection of recyclable materials, as well as the methods and technologies used.”

Meanwhile, he hopes that the concept might be replicated in other areas of Malta, especially those in which space is increasingly limited.

“Malta is becoming more and more like a big city, making recreational spaces such as these even more important,” he highlights.

“The concept project for the Coast Road already links to the existing Pembroke bicycle trail, and could potentially be extended to other areas, with the structures having only a minimal impact on underlying ground or sensitive areas.”

MA Architects has garnered a reputation for its commitment to sustainability, quality and creativity since Arrigo founded the architectural firm in 2014.

Today, the team of dedicated and award-winning professionals is internationally recognised for its service and cutting-edge design philosophy across residential and commercial projects.

The firm also leads the way forward for sustainability in design and construction. In fact, through its Coast Road concept project, Arrigo hopes that MA Architects will inspire Malta’s architectural industry to follow suit and take a more environmentally aware and sustainable approach to construction on the islands.

“At MA Architects, we believe that our profession as architects includes a responsibility to keep the environment and sustainability at the centre of our decision-making, alongside a desire to make a difference in the design and construction industry,” he affirms.

“We must be the advocates of sustainable building and failure is not an option. We’re keen to take the country forward with bold, beautiful, functional and sustainable buildings and architectural projects.”

MA Architects’ pioneering vision for areas such as the Coast Road may also have a more long-term national impact, Arrigo concludes.

“Projects such as these would help achieve the 2050 National Transport Strategy and 2025 Transport Master Plan, through promoting alternative transport options such as walking and cycling,” he says.

“Our Coast Road concept project could also boost both the physical and mental health of the wider community in Malta, through providing another outdoor recreational space for activities enjoyed in nature. And by extension, this may inspire more care and consideration for the environment and other sustainable initiatives as a result. If the authorities were to consider bringing this or other similar projects to life, they could contribute to a healthier and more sustainable community in Malta – for generations to come.”

For more information about MA Architects, visit www.maarchitects.com.mt.