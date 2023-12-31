I recently had one of the best three weeks of my life while volunteering in Kenya. I formed part of a close-knit group of 10 volunteers, that also included Samuel, Neville, Annalise, Maryanne, Whitney, Edward, Christine, Natalia and Alison. We were united by a common cause – to help in three schools we were planning to visit.

We left for Istanbul Airport on October 1, from where we took another flight straight to Kenya. It took about seven hours to arrive, and at 4.45am, we found ourselves in the village of Olasiti, where we were welcomed by our host family.

My brother and I lived with a host family of five members: Sue, Simon, Clara, Paul and Patrick. Their house was situated under the Ngong hills, 40 minutes away by piki piki (motorbike) from the town sharing the same name. We used to visit this town to either to have a meal at a restaurant called ‘Table 54’ or to buy our needs.

The volunteers on a two-day visit to Masai Mara, where they experienced a safari.

We lived 2.5km away from the school, and the scenery during our walks was breathtaking – a vast terrain filled with trees, an unimaginable sight for people living in Malta.

We helped the school with any of its needs, ranging from painting to invigilation during exams, to cleaning and upgrading the electricity system. We took care of it all.

The climate was hot during the day, yet cold and windy at night. Every day it got pitch black by 6.30pm, so at around 5pm, along with students, we headed home before sunset. During our journey back, we would experience everything from giraffes walking by to the animal nightlife, starting with hyenas running after other wildlife in the hills nearby.

The volunteers enjoying a meal together at ‘Table 54’.

We used to gather at our host family’s home, eating together, learning Kiswahili and sharing jokes or calling our families back home.

The food was different but sustaining, consisting of vegetables, rice, cornflower and dough. With these ingredients, we ate Ugali, Mandazi, Chiapatti, and Kiberi. My favourite was Kiberi, which consisted of rice, beans, corn and onions.

My mind still constantly thinks about the experience, to the point where I sometimes still think I am there

Another memorable experience was in Tania, where we visited another school which brought children from diverse backgrounds under one roof, providing them with both care and nourishment.

During the second weekend we were in Kenya, we had the opportunity to visit Masai Mara for two days, where we went on a safari. For a while, we experienced the ‘lavish’ lifestyle we have back home. We also tasted samosas there.

But the experience that left a lasting mark on me was our visit to Kibera. We first visited a daycare centre where young children, aged two to five, are taken care of and nurtured while learning something new every day. But the poverty in the slums of that area shocked me.

A sunset as seen during a walk from the school to the host family.

Looking back, the volunteering experience, with its ups and downs, gave me more than I gave. Apart from the appreciation I felt and the warm welcome extended to me and the rest of the team, the whole experience was incredible. It taught me to appreciate what I have and to not ask for more. My mind still constantly thinks about the experience, to the point where I sometimes still think I am there.

I wish to thank Right 2 Smile for giving me the opportunity to have such a pleasant experience. Though Malta and Kenya are two nations with totally different cultures, this experience made me feel as one alongside these people.

Right 2 Smile holds similar initiatives in other countries, such as Ghana and Cambodia. It also undertakes voluntary projects in Malta. As a member of the social media team, I consistently monitor these events. Witnessing the impact of these voluntary projects has provided me with valuable insights and fuelled my desire to explore other destinations.

