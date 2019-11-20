From long working hours to daily school runs and the potentially stressful commute, Jaguar understands life for many is busier than ever.

As part of a wider vision to enrich and improve the lives of its drivers and passengers, Jaguar has developed a piece of technology, Driver Condition Monitor, which alerts the driver if it detects the tell-tale signs of drowsiness.

The system takes inputs from thousands of data points, some of which are measured every thousandth of a second, including the Electronic Power Assisted Steering system, pedal inputs and general driving behaviour. Complex algorithms analyse all this to accurately determine whether a driver is becoming fatigued.

Fitted as standard on E-Pace and across the Jaguar range, Driver Condition Monitor detects if the driver is starting to feel drowsy and when required, provides an early warning to take a break. E-Pace’s instrument cluster displays a coffee-cup icon and sounds an alert when a prompt is needed.

Edmund King, director of the AA Charitable Trust, said: “The statistics around drowsy drivers are shocking, even more so when you realise it is an under-reported issue. Any measure that helps reduce the risk of tired drivers, such as Jaguar’s Driver Condition Monitor, is to be welcomed. The only real cure for tiredness is to rest – if drivers feel tired, or are alerted to possible tiredness by their car, they should pull over at the next safe place, drink a caffeinated drink and take a short nap.”

David Willey, Assisted and Automated Driving Attributes senior manager, Jaguar, said: “At Jaguar, we continuously review the latest advances in vehicle safety and develop innovative technologies to improve the driving experience, making it safer and more enjoyable. Driver Condition Monitor, along with a range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are offered as standard across the Jaguar range.”

The Jaguar E-Pace is also fitted with an array of other advanced driver assistance systems to help keep the driver and occupants safe. Standard features on all Jaguar models include automated emergency braking, lane keep assist, cruise control with speed limiter, front and rear parking aid and a rear facing camera.

The Jaguar E-Pace’s unique combination of sporty looks, dynamic driving and innovative safety features mean it’s fun to drive and safe, too.