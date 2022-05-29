If social history has taught us anything it is that students wield political power and generally they are not afraid of using it, especially if they live in a democracy. This phenomenon, though, does not seem to extend to modern-day Maltese students. Their protests are rare indeed, unless it’s for better parking facilities at the university or to increase their stipends.

These days, across the US, students are walking out of classrooms to protest inaction on guns by the government following the massacre of 21 students and teachers. From the Vietnam War to the latest protests in Hong Kong, student activism has played a crucial role in some of the largest social movements.

Yet, Maltese students have been called out for their “lethargy” and failure to stand up and be counted. The indictment is serious, coming as it does from former ombudsman and retired chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino, writing in the Malta Law Student Society journal Id-Dritt. He mentions two shocking events behind which lie enormous abuse of power – the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the Russian invasion of Ukraine – as having failed to stir the student body into protest.

The lack of meaningful student activism is symptomatic of a young genera­tion comatose to the consequences of grave injustices. Said Pullicino attributes this student lethargy to “a strong sense of disillusionment or a feeling of helplessness”. He argues: “If this apathy is due to concern that it is better not to get involved in controversial issues since that could damage one’s prospects for career advancement, it reflects badly on the quality of professionals that the university is producing.”

The lack of meaningful student activism is symptomatic of a young genera­tion comatose to the consequences of grave injustices

It would appear that the university is far more successful at producing young lawyers skilled at milking the system than those who are not afraid to stand up for the high principles and values which a university education is supposed to inculcate in them.

A few students hoping to succeed in their chosen career opt to militate in one of the two main political parties, expecting a reward in kind when their party is in power. Many others keep a low profile by not getting involved in student militancy that could be construed as partisan politics. As the president of the University Students’ Council candidly remarked: “The university is a forum for critical thought, yet there is a sense of fear around it.”

Some may fear retribution from politically powerful actors in public life if they exercise their democratic rights. This reality also explains why it is more likely that older adults who are not active in a political party are more often seen in public protests against injustices.

A few young people militating within the ranks of the political parties engage on social media about niche social issues that are not high on the priority list in terms of promoting social equity and justice. But with rare exceptions, students seem to shy away from social activism.

Another reason for this, perhaps, is that they are disillusioned by the medioc­rity of local political leaders. The blame for students’ lethargy must also be partly attributed to the country’s intelligentsia and academics. We have more than our fair share of lecturers and professors but very few role models that instil in students the essential elements of inspirational leadership.

Student activism has achieved remarkable success in countries where politicians know they will not get away lightly when they abuse power. Students have the power to challenge social injustices and corrupt politicians. May Said Pullicino’s message serve as a wake-up call.