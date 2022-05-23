The upcoming Beverage Container Refund Scheme will revolutionise the way we look at plastic, glass and aluminium single-use containers. A revolution we need and one that is driven by technology. Through the implementation of such a deposit refund system (DRS), Malta will be closing the circular-economy loop on single-use beverage containers, transforming a waste problem into an opportunity and a resource.

The strategy for the implementation of the DRS in Malta, including the model underpinning its operation and the beverages in scope, came out of a consultation process which the Maltese government led following the publishing of the consultation document ‘Public Consultation for Beverage Container Refund Scheme’ in May 2018.

International experience from several similar DRS-implementing countries in Europe has consistently shown that high collection rates of recyclables from the market are achievable when such a system is implemented in collaboration with the stakeholders in the beverage sector. It is also through these countries’ successful models that the government chose which beverages should form part of the scheme.

Legislative change led to the eventual incorporation of BCRS Malta Ltd by the Malta Beverage Producers Association, the Malta Beverage Importers Association and the Malta Beverage Retailers Association, each of which have ensured, through their respective statutes, adequate representation of both larger and smaller market participants.

Additionally, not-for-profit, lowest-cost principles are enshrined in the business model of BCRS Malta Ltd to ensure no unnecessary burdens fall on the sector. The intention here is not to make a commercial gain but to achieve the highest possible environmental impact at the lowest possible cost.

But why are we doing this?

Primarily because it is the right thing to do for the environment. For many years, we have lived with solutions which returned less than optimal recycling rates, leaving Malta towards the bottom of the environmental responsibility table.

BCRS Malta Ltd is targeting to collect and recycle 90 per cent of the containers placed on the Maltese market by the year 2026. This goal will seriously contribute to the country’s environmental targets and have a massive positive effect on our collective well-being.

The company is fully focused on implementing a technologically-driven scheme based on international best practices and, to date, €17.2 million have been committed by way of 100 per cent private capital investments in the scheme which will make Malta the first country in the southern European Mediterranean region to implement such a deposit refund system.

Constituted bodies in Malta regularly put forward the premise that the collaboration between private sector and government is essential to bring about change in our country on challenging matters. The environment is one of the most ambitious and challenging matters of our time.

BCRS Malta Ltd is the embodiment of that ideology where the experience, professionalism and good governance within the private sector collaborates with the government, under a licence as the scheme operator, to implement an environmental law that will bring about a serious positive impact on our environment and the well-being of Malta for our children.

No one can pretend that implementing this environmental initiative does not have a financial impact. This is not for free. Protecting the environment for future generations does not come without cost or without changing our practices or culture, but in return it delivers a huge positive environmental impact as our country moves from recycling a mere 20 per cent of used single-use beverage containers (the remainder currently finding their way in less-than-optimal methods into landfills and or disposed irresponsibly all around our countryside and sea) to recycling 90 per cent of that by 2026.

How will this work? In layman terms, this new system will mean that all beverages in scope of the scheme, will have a 10c charge added to their price at the point of purchase.

This means that while previously the empty single-use container had no value, and was easily discarded carelessly without loss, this is now changing. The empty container is now worth 10c and the full entire amount of the 10c deposit is returned to the consumer when recycling the empty beverage container, by returning the container to one of 331 technological Reverse Vending Machines situated across Malta and Gozo in return for a voucher that can be redeemed against the bill (against the entire bill and not only against the beverages on the bill) at a retailer.

Once collected in a clean and uncontaminated manner, the containers will be separated into individual material streams and packed efficiently to be shipped off for onward recycling. This process takes place in a purposely built, state-of-the-art sorting centre that BCRS has constructed in Ħal Far using environmentally friendly materials.

A highly secure IT system underpins the operation of the scheme linking together the entire system together via Internet of Things (IoT) technology in a closed loop system.

This is a hugely challenging and ambitious environmental project. For many years, we have managed single-use beverage container waste in the same manner, achieving less than optimal results. If we keep doing the same thing, we will keep getting the same result. We must revolutionise the waste management methods using technology as the driver if we are to seriously close the gap to our targets and achieve our enviromental goals.

Implementing the Deposit Refund System for Malta will take an effort from everyone, as this entire process will entail a considerable cultural shift and change in practices. It is with this mindset that one needs to approach this initiative and we are convinced all stakeholders will come on board this much-needed revolution. The beverage container refund scheme is an opportunity to for our country to take effective action towards the fight against climate change.

Edward Chetcuti is CEO, BCRS Malta Ltd.