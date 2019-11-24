The Ramblers are continuously striving to protect against the development of what remains of the Maltese countryside, and to keep it accessible to all lovers of the outdoors. This is a declared mission of the association, and since its inception in 2005 a lot of effort has been put in, without fanfare, to raise awareness about the irreversible damage being inflicted to our natural environment and the cultural heritage contained therein.

Confronted by successive administrations that only pay lip service to the environment, and that recently even seem to encourage the menacing encroachment on the remaining few unspoilt rural areas of our islands, the Ramblers react legally and peacefully by organising weekly walks for which all are invited. Occasionally during these walks we legally and peacefully confront unscrupulous trappers, hunters and pseudo-farmers who challenge the right of passage, even with police help when required.

The Ramblers challenge unofficial signs, gates and other contraptions that obstruct right of passage, participate in public consultations, submit representations to the relevant authorities against planning applications in Outside Development Zones (ODZ) that abuse or provoke established policy, participate with other environmental NGOs in taking the authorities to Court when appropriate, and challenge private individuals in Court for the right of passage on established paths.

However, the situation has become so desperate now that this month the association called for the resignation of Elizabeth Ellul, chairperson of the Planning Commission at the Planning Authority. This call has finally been resorted to not without sufficient reason and reasonable toleration. The Rural Policy, which introduced new loopholes allowing for the development of ODZ villas, had been crafted by her own hands.

When it was originally drafted in 2014, the policy was put up for consultation. Most eNGOs, ourselves included, had asked for it to be amended so that it would not lead to the continued deterioration of the Maltese rural character.

We can all thank Elizabeth Ellul for the mess we are in

The consequences of the poli­cy were completely predictable, yet Ms Ellul took no consideration of our proposals, rendering worthless the valuable time spent by volunteers in studying the draft. After her policy allowed the continued abuse of the countryside for several years, Ms Ellul claimed that “I think that for the sake of clarity, correctness and certainty, the time is ripe to change and amend the current rules”.

Yet her responsibility in this matter was not limited to being the author of a defective set of planning rules. She was then given the virtual power to decide on the same rural applications regulated by the policy, with dire consequences to nature, rural views and national character.

There was thus a supreme irony when she claimed that “I was the author of the current policy and know it inside out. A policy proves its worth when it is applied”. So we can all thank her for the mess we are in at the moment.

During the recent scandalous Qala ruins-to-riches manipulation reminiscent of the worst abuses perpetrated by Malta Environment and Planning Authority under past administrations, she reportedly went as far as “ordering the directorate (which had recommended refusal for reasons obvious to everybody but herself) to reverse its decision and prepare the necessary conditions so that the board can issue the permit next month”.

When the abusive Qala application failed even the very modest supposed safeguards afforded by her own defective policy, she proceeded to misinterpret it so as to allow the development anyway.

The cherry on the cake was when she was queried on her potential conflict of interest in the scandalous Qala conundrum. On this, she retorted that “I do not know who my family’s clients are as I do not participate in any of their work”.

One can believe her assertion that she does not knows all the Tom-Dick-and-Harry clients of her husband and daughter. But it is impossible to be fooled into believing that she knew not of the one and only magnate Joseph Portelli.

We do not believe that the latest turn of events will mortify Ms Ellul to do the honourable thing and tender her resignation.

Any change will have to come from above, so it is now up to Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects Minister Ian Borg to take action. Public officials who have so drastically failed the public need to be held accountable if any shred of confidence is to remain in the work done by our own authorities. The minister would do well to heed the broad calls for Ms Ellul’s resignation in what is essentially a watershed moment which will not fade easily from the public’s memory.

Ramblers’ walks in December

Sunday, December 1​ – Cultural walk in Qrendi

The mayor of Qrendi will be guiding ramblers round his quaint village, visiting its historical gems, after which the walk proceeds to Ħaġar Qim. This easy walk lasting four hours starts at 9am at San Mattew tal-Maqluba, Qrendi.



Wednesday, December 4​ – Lunzjata and Ħażrun Valley

A moderately hard walk of three hours that starts at 2pm near St Dominic’s Priory, Rabat, and leads to Lunzjata Valley and Dingli Cliffs via Ħażrun Valley. A scenic countryside and cliffside ramble.

Sunday, December 8​ – Xemxija/Mistra/Selmun

Rough terrain and steep inclines are part and parcel of this moderately hard four-hour walk that kicks off at 9am from Xemxija Bay and proceeds towards Mistra Valley and on to the coastal route to Mġiebaħ Bay before climbing to Selmun. The terrain may be slippery if wet, but well worth the splendid panoramic views of St Paul’s Islands from the adjacent cliffs.



Sunday, December 15​ – Siġġiewi countryside

Walking along the lovely trails and lanes in the countryside around the village of Siġġiewi, ramblers will enjoy rural scenes and quaint cultural sites. The moderately difficult circuit starts at 9am from the Limestone Heritage on the Siġġiewi Bypass and will take some three to four hours.

Wednesday, December 18​ – Balluta Bay/St Julian’s/Pembroke

Ideal for beginners, this easy, two-and-a-half-hour walk goes through St Julian’s to Pembroke with its colonial landscape of British Services buildings and features which will be briefly explained. The meeting place is Balluta Bay at 2pm.



Sunday, December 22​ – L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa

The fractured cliffs of L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa with their crumbled boulders lining the water’s edge are a spectacle of the forces of nature to view at this time of year, but give way to a craggy coastline as the route moves towards Armier and its bays, giving ramblers the opportunity to view coves, inlets and lagoons and rock formations. Southbound, the way will offer lovely rural views in contrast. The moderate walk takes some three-and-a-half hours and starts near the Mellieħa Bay Hotel at 9am.



Sunday, December 29​ – Around the Valletta bastions

An interesting walk along the waterline outside the Valletta fortifications, taking in historical features en route. This is an easy walk of some three hours that sets out from Parliament Square at 9am.

Everyone is invited to join but participants are free to walk or stop at their discretion and are solely responsible for their safety. For further information visit the links below.

Alex Vella is committee member of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta.