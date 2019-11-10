Luxfair Realty are very pleased to announce the employment of a new CEO, given the mandate to expand its operations from property development and construction and into the real estate world.

Recently in from London, Derrick Maguire aims to grow the brand in Malta and onwards into Europe. Maguire brings with him a wealth of experience in real estate and franchising. In his more than 30 years of working in the industry he has worked for Belvoir and The Property Franchise Group in the UK, as well Asteco PM LLC in Dubai. However, his most recent appointment was as head of international for Chestertons in London. At Chestertons he helped set up the franchise model for Chestertons to grow out of London.

Luxfair Realty have decided to drop the name Chestertons moving forward, and this due to the unparralled experience in franchising Maguire brings to the company. There are ambitious plans to not just open offices in Malta, but negotiations are in place to open offices in London, Spain and Portugal.

For more information on what Luxfair can offer to you, whether you are a real estate agent or business owner, contact Maguire directly on dmaguire@luxfairrealty.com.