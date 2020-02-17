The fourth lecture in the Malta libraries’ lecture series Discoveries from the Past: Promoting Research Findings at the National Library of Malta is a two-session lecture organised in collaboration with the Department of History, Faculty of Arts at the University of Malta.

Rakele Fiott, a graduate student in history, will talk about aspects of 18th century Malta as seen through a study of the acts (Vol. 2, 1746-48) of notary Bernardo Maria Callus.

Afterwards, Valentina Grima, a graduate student in European and global history, will deliver a lecture on social life in Malta and Gozo, with a perspective on 17th and 18th-century petitions to the Grand Master.

These lectures, coordinated by Maroma Camilleri and Mevrick Spiteri, are earmarked to promote and encourage the importance of research for the educational and cultural fields. Volumes, manuscripts and additional material relating directly to the students’ area of study from the National Library of Malta collection will be showcased on the day.

These lectures will be held tomorrow at 6.30pm at the National Library, Valletta. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, send an e-mail to events.library@gov.mt or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/591031635027037/.