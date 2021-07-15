Lignin Stories and The Valletta Cultural Agency are this week presenting a whimsical adventure titled The Secret Garden for five- to 10-year-old children and their families at Laparelli Gardens.

An illustration of Muxu, one of the protagonists of The Secret Garden. Photo: Lignin Stories/Facebook

The performance will see characters from Maltese folklore coming to life and taking on one of the biggest challenges of their lives.

One of these is Muxu, a tail-less cat, who must solve the mystery of the disappearing water as everything in the secret garden is dying. The performance sees him on a quest to save his beloved friends and home.

The family ticket price includes a limited edition, handmade book, which aims to take adults right back to the joy of their childhood and inspire children to find the magic in everything that is around them.

The Secret Garden is happening at Laparelli Gardens (City Gate ditch) in Valletta tomorrow at 7pm, on Saturday at 7 and 8.30pm and on Sunday at 7 and 8.30pm. For tickets, log on to https://www.vca.gov.mt/en/events/the-secret-garden.

Note: Those over 12 years of age must present their vaccination certificate at the entrance, while all children between five and 11 must present a negative COVID-19 test. PCR tests must be taken no more than 72 hours before the event and rapid tests must be taken no more than 24 hours before the event.