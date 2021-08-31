Simon Schembri was one of the many in blue who, away from the limelight, day in day out, do their duty to protect society. The officer was unknown but became a national hero when he was almost killed and lost part of his arm when he was dragged under a speeding car he tried to stop.

This incident again brought to the fore the fact that being a policeman is not an ordinary job. Schembri’s daughter could not have put it better when, in a tribute on social media when her father retired, she wrote about “25 years of saving lives, helping others, going through fire for people…”

It is, therefore, not only imperative that the contribution made by police officers to society is fully acknowledged in tangible and pecuniary ways but also that the police force has the best people.

‘Join the blue’, says a document titled A guide to joining the Malta police. “To be the best we can be, we need to attract the best,” it says. Regrettably, judging by the latest news, the force is not only failing to “attract the best” but even having difficulty ensuring that those who leave are replaced and we speak here only of quantity, not quality.

The blue the document speaks about, obviously referring to the colour of the uniform, seems to be getting paler.

The reasons could be many and varied. Opinions on what may be the contributing factors have been volunteered, even by those fully aware of the situation within, like the Malta Police Association. However, it is perhaps time to conduct a thorough scientific study to assess the situation.

The age limit was raised from 30 to 39 and height restrictions were removed in a bid to attract more recruits. On the other hand, a Malta Police Association official fears conditions like making those with visible tattoos or facial hair ineligible to apply could be serving as discouragement.

Such issues can be addressed by the force administration itself but another problem, the starting salary, is something the government has to deal with.

According to the latest call for applications, a new police constable falls in pay scale 14, starting at €16,361 and increasing by €316.83 annually to reach €18,262, apart from any allowances.

That is hardly a package that is likely to attract the sort of quality personnel the police force needs and deserves, especially as it faces new challenges that demand more brain than brawn. No wonder many constables seek to supplement their income through overtime or jobs on the side.

In another editorial earlier this year, Times of Malta had suggested the idea of hiving off the police corps from the government and have it regulated and financed by an authority. Doing so would also be a sign of the government’s determination to allow institutions such as the police to truly function autonomously and independently.

In this sense, it would certainly help if the official list of duties and responsibilities is tweaked to do away with the proviso that a police constable must perform “any other duties as directed by the Principal Permanent Secretary”, that is, Castille.

The police force is a crucial element in a country’s law enforcement and justice system. An adequate complement of qualified, motivated, trained and well-equipped officers is, therefore, essential if the rule of law is to prevail.

Allocating a robust budget to make more of the best ‘join the blue’ is a sound investment that would guarantee a good return.