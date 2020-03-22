This time last year I watched The Handmaid’s Tale. For days after, even weeks, I was more aware of my surroundings than I had ever been. Yet my perspective was changed, and I was psychologically ‘disarmed’. Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel was just too close for comfort. Harrowing rape scenes aside, it was essentially about ‘control’ and the loss of personal freedom. It demonstrated how the world we take for granted – the world of friends and family, supermarkets and hairdressers – can so easily and suddenly be overtaken by horrifying and unprecedented events.

Who could ever have imagined that, one year later, many of us would be begging governments to get citizens to lockdown, schools, restaurants, bars and airports to close and the key thrown away? Anyone waking from a coma would not believe today’s newspaper headlines, let alone their own Facebook or Twitter feeds.

Even Sunday Mass has been cancelled and funerals are now intimate affairs at the graveside. With hotels closing their doors, the Premier League suspended, weddings and court cases postponed sine die, the London Underground grinding to a halt and car manufacturers ramping up production of ventilators, it does feel as if the world has taken leave of its senses. We are the pawns, it seems, of some gigantic sick Play Station game. Normal life, as we knew it, is no more.

In that ‘old normal’, you could of course have died from the collapse of a building or road, the victim of shabby health and safety rules so spectacularly at odds with our fantastic healthcare. The paradox is now even more pronounced as we witness, first hand, the dedication and sterling work of our health workers and professionals with a government that is hellbent on putting the nation’s health and safety first.

We’re in the middle of a ‘health’ war, and like any other war, there’s no saying how long it will last. We’ve been told that the coronavirus could be here until autumn, or even longer. Faced with the unpredictable and the unknown, governments are terrified of the consequences of error. But the greatest error would be to do nothing.

That’s something our government certainly can’t be accused of. From day one, it got it right, with daily press briefings telling us exactly what, when and why. Yes, you’ve got to get the visuals and the verbals right. You’ve got to be seen to be mobilising the community and engaging with people. It’s not just science, but the applied sciences of sociology and anthropology.

We have a long way to go but I know we’re in excellent hands

In contrast, the British government has been criticised for drip feeding the message and causing anxiety, with an ‘absent’ prime minister accused of failing to take aggressive and decisive timely action.

Which is why Economy Minister Silvio Schembri’s callous remark about unemployed foreigners going back to their respective countries was catastrophically uncalled for. It was unbecoming of anybody, let alone an MP. This was blatant grandstanding, and it jarred with the current mood of social cohesion for all the economic uncertainty many are facing. This is no time to throw anyone under the bus.

Schembri aside (he’s since apologised and retracted), it is evident that even those ordinarily sceptical of our government agree that Malta rose well to the occasion. True to Malta’s hybrid way of doing things, we may even have adapted the best of the different continental, Anglo-Saxon and Asian models. We were among the first to limit mass gatherings, to shut down schools, colleges, child care centres and other facilities, thereby encouraging social distancing.

Air and sea travel, likewise, were restricted early on, and while an outright travel ban has only yesterday been issued, the mandatory quarantine of 14 days (with harsh financial penalties) was already a major deterrent.

Frequent testing is being carried out, likewise monitored quarantining, contact tracing and tracking and freeing up hospital beds (680 + 100 ITU).

We have been repeatedly told that the government’s endgame is to ‘flatten the curve’ and protect lives. It’s about buying time and controlling numbers, to ensure a steady stream of cases, not a tsunami.

The world, as seen through the prism of coronavirus, is a very new place. Malta too feels different. In many ways better. I have never enjoyed shopping as much as I have in the last few days, with some supermarkets offering customers disposable gloves, hand sanitiser and operating a one-in-one-out system both on entry and at the cashier. Roads are emptier, the pace slower, and people calmer, more thoughtful and civilised.

There’s a sense that people have got off the hamster wheel and have rediscovered their pianos, their balconies … themselves. I am also thrilled to see the Gozo ferry, passenger terminals and other public transport being fumigated. There’s talk of disinfecting public roads.

These are things that should happen all the time. The fact that they are happening now goes to show that we have the resources after all and that, with political will, anything can be achieved.

This virus will touch each and every one of us. ‘Anti-social’ may be the new ‘social’ and every person you meet is a potential ‘enemy’, but we must remember that we all have a role to play. Even if you are not particularly worried about getting the virus, you should be guided by the possibility of infecting someone else. Which is why I was surprised by those health workers (a convenient euphemism!) reporting for work after their travels. ‘Surprised’ is putting it mildly. Angry is more accurate. I am not given to pointing the finger but this is not the time to be playing casually with other people’s lives.

We have a long way to go but I know we’re in excellent hands. Let us hope that the virus brings out the best in all of us, something that will then reflect in the way we treat one other.

michelaspiteri@gmail.com