One of the most effective – and attractive – way that online gaming operators attract players is through special offers and bonuses, from welcome bonuses to free spins.

But it’s very rare that an operator offers up to €2.5m up for grabs. Yet that is exactly what Meridianbet is doing – offering players the opportunity to enter a range of tournaments with daily and monthly prizes amounting to a whopping €2.5m.

The Drops and Wins promotion was just launched last week and will be held for 250 days, until November 17, 2021. The promotion consists of 40, seven-day tournaments which are held each week from midnight on Thursday until 23:59hrs the following Monday.

The Drops and Wins promotion is divided into 10 phases – which consist of four identical seven-day tournaments and 28 days of random daily rewards.

All registered players on meridianbet.com are eligible to participate in this promotion, together with players of all other casinos that offer Pragmatic Play games, including classics such as Wolf Gold, The Dog House, Mustang Gold, Sweet Bonanza along with some new releases like Madame Destiny Megaways, Mysterious Egypt and more irresistible games. To participate in this tournament and in the daily random cash prizes, players must wager a minimum bet of €0.50.

Players can win more than one random cash prize a day – and cash prize rewards are paid automatically, immediately after the winning spin.

Moreover, players can see their ranking in the tournament any time they want – and they can check how many random cash prizes are remaining that day by clicking on the gift package icon for every game included in the promotion.

