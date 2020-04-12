Amanda comes from a small mining village in North Wales where one does not expect momentous things to happen, until horrific murders are committed. After marrying Paul, they move into a big house on the mountain where the only neighbours are sheep.

Paul dies suddenly and tragically and Amanda is left alone.

Many years before, a family of disturbed individuals inhabited the house; the family was incestuous and the one son they had was locked away for several years in an institute for the criminally insane.

Now he is better, and what’s more, he wants his house back. In addition, he will do anything to get it.

When Amanda comes face to face with the serial killer, she hides in the basement with her child and finally uncovers the horrific secret of what happened to the last family living there and who had suddenly disappeared without a trace.

The author, Linda Gaine, was born in London, UK. She studied and researched forensic medicine and criminal psychology. She is currently working on her fourth novel and lives in Malta with her husband and a very vivid imagination.

Something Wicked This Way Comes is published by Austin Macauley Publishers and is available on Austinmacauley.com and Amazon and from leading booksellers.