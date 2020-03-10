A popular women’s group on social media will be turning its virtual safe space into a real social club in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq later this year, providing support on issues ranging from domestic violence to filling out a CV.

The pressing need for women to have a space in which they can connect to others and seek support became apparent to the founder of Facebook group Women for Women, Francesca Fenech Conti, as its following grew steadily to 33,000 from its inception in 2015.

“Someone suggested this social club will be like a każin tan-nisa (women's club) and it struck a chord, because men have always had the każin and the space to meet and talk,” said Ms Fenech Conti.

“Even though women were allowed to enter, it remained male-dominated. Women never really had a space like that.”

Since the group became active on social media, it has helped women emerge from domestic violence situations, guided them regarding careers and loans, provided them with psychological support, and so much more, she continued.

In fact, Women for Women is in the process of becoming a foundation comprising a board of directors with different areas of expertise, who have also had to face their own challenges, from domestic violence to poverty and single parenthood.

Having a team from all walks of life is critical because the group receives at least 50 private messages a day, ranging from women asking for help to leave abusive relationships to legal issues, fertility treatment, parenting and others, said Ms Fenech Conti.

But Women for Women does not simply function virtually.

Behind the posts and messages offering advice and guidance, a complex network of women is active on the ground and helping each other in any way they can.

“Every day, behind the scenes, many small acts of kindness are happening. There’s a whole network of social workers, friends, members, lawyers, accountants, psychologists all offering their services, products or vouchers for free to help women through difficult times.”

The social club will not only provide a physical space to facilitate these connections but it will also function as a safe place where women suffering from domestic violence can seek support.

It will also host fundraising events, Ms Fenech Conti said.

Women can go there to seek help with their CVs and NGOs can use the club for meetings, she added.

While the group has been given the place rent-free for two years, they launched a fundraiser on Sunday to mark Women’s Day.

They aim to have the club open as soon as possible but definitely by the end of the year, she said.