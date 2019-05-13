The society of Christian doctrine, MUSEUM, would like to thank the Mission Fund for its support in providing donations from time to time to members of the society who are carrying out their apostolate overseas.

Apart from its centres in Malta and Gozo, with lay members dedicating themselves to the religious formation of young people and adults, the society runs centres in Albania, Australia, Cuba, England, Kenya, Peru and Poland. All those supporting the Mission Fund are contributing to the apostolate of the society in these countries, as the donations go directly to it members in the missions of the society. Peace be with you.