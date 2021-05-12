Palazzo Falson is collaborating with artist and art educator Debbie Bonello for its upcoming ‘Young Artists Workshop’. The free virtual workshop is open for children aged six to 10 and is being held on May 22 from 10 to 11am.

Children will learn new watercolour techniques with Bonello, who will help them create their own painting. Inspiration will be drawn from seascape and landscape paintings by Olof Gollcher, an artist in his own right, whose paintings are displayed at the Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina. Six of these paintings have recently been restored through the support of the Majjistral Action Group Foundation under the LEADER Programme 2014-2020 for the restoration of assets of artistic and cultural value.

Pre-booking is essential. To secure your child’s place, e-mail bookings@palazzofalson.com or call on 2145 4512. Once booking is secured, a list of materials recommended for the workshop and the Zoom link will be sent.

Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum is managed by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, a non-profit heritage foundation aiming to spread awareness about Maltese heritage through museums, publications, exhibitions and events.