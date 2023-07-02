This year’s Malta Book Festival 2023 goes #beyondbooks, exploring the captivating relationship between literature and other artistic mediums. It will be held from October 18-22 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre (MFCC) in Ta’ Qali, an enriching experience that showcases how diverse art forms inspire one another.

The festival once again promises to be the biggest celebration of books and reading in Malta, this year lining-up almost 50 exhibitors, among which renowned publishers, esteemed authors and inspiring NGOs, each bringing readers the widest range of books by local and international publishers under one roof.

The Malta Book Festival is the place where to establish valuable industry contacts and explore potential collaborations in a space where you can build connections that may pave the way for future growth; reach a diverse audience passionate about literature and knowledge; celebrate the power of illustrations and designs in books; immerse yourself in a world of literary wonders, meet fellow bookworms, and discover exciting new titles.

In June the Malta Book Festival 2023 is happy to present Ray il-Qarrej, the first of four captivating characters that will be featured on this year’s Malta Book Festival poster: a bookworm who journeys through realms of imagination with each turn of a page, a fisherman who symbolises the magic of getting hooked on reading. Ray is inviting you to dive deep into an ocean of stories and ideas to be discovered at the #beyondbooks themed 2023 Malta Book Festival.

If you can’t wait that long to meet Ray, we’ve got you covered. This summer Ray will already be meeting young audiences with an entertaining message on the numerous intellectual and personal benefits of reading at Il-Fiera l-Kbira. Visit the bookshop brought to you by the National Book Council at Il-Fiera il-Kbira on July 6-16 at Montekristo Estate, Siggiewi, for your chance to meet ‘Ray il-Qarrej’ in person and listen to a story or two.

Join us in a few weeks at Il-Fiera l-Kbira (July 6-16), and later at the 2023 Malta Book Festival (October 18-22) to celebrate the power of storytelling and the beautiful relationship between books and other media.

For the latest updates on the Malta Book Festival, please follow the NBC website, and the NBC Facebook page and Malta Book Festival 2023 Facebook page.

2023 Malta Book Festival Exhibitors

4Sightprint Tv & More - 4sightprint@gmail.com

Agenda Bookshop - https://agendabookshop.com/

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta - http://ahmadiyya.mt/

Arts Council Malta - https://artscouncilmalta.gov.mt/

BDL Books - https://bdlbooks.com/

Bonfirraro Editore - https://www.bonfirraroeditore.it/

Bookends - bookendsf@millermalta.com

Deer Publications - deerandrew@gmail.com

Embassy of France in Malta - https://mt.ambafrance.org/-English-

EDE Books / Kixott - https://edebooks.eu/

Faraxa Publishing - https://www.faraxabooks.com/

Fondazzjoni Sagħtar - http://saghtar.org.mt/hanut/

ĠEMMA - https://gemma.gov.mt/

German-Maltese Circle - https://www.germanmaltesecircle.org/

Għaqda tal-Malti -Università - http://ghaqdatalmalti.org/

Heritage Malta Publishing - http://heritagemalta.org/

Horizons - http://horizons.com.mt/

Infomediaworks Limited - https://www.infomediaworks.co.uk/

INANNA publishers - maltabooksvv@gmail.com

Istituto Italiano di Cultura La Valletta - https://iicvalletta.esteri.it/iic_lavalletta/it/

Jens C. Büdinger - https://www.jensbud.com/

Joseph P Smith - Photographer - https://www.smithjp.com/

Kite Group - http://kitegroup.com.mt/

Klabb Kotba Maltin - http://midseabooks.com/

Kotba Calleja - https://www.kotbacalleja.net/

L-Aġenzija Nazzjonali tal-Litteriżmu - https://educationservices.gov.mt/en/nationalliteracyagency

Mallia & D'Amato Bookshelf Curator - https://www.malliadamatobooks.com/

Malta Film Commission - https://maltafilmcommission.com/

Malta Libraries - http://www.maltalibraries.gov.mt/

Martin Baron - domenizen@protonmail.com

Meli Bookshop - https://www.facebook.com/Meli-Book-Shop-1502284266653728/

Mellieħa Local Council - http://mellieha.gov.mt/

Merlin Library - http://merlinlibrary.com/

Midsea Books - http://midseabooks.com/

Ministry for Inclusion, Voluntary Organisations, and Consumer Rights - https://inclusion.gov.mt/

Pandora Books - https://www.maltabooks.com/

Librerija Preca - precabookshop@gmail.com

Redent Camilleri - https://www.redentcamilleri.com/

Service Dogs Malta Foundation - https://www.servicedogsmalta.org/

SKS Publishers - https://ktieb.org.mt/skspublishers.com

Taste Malta - https://tastemalta.net/

The Little Island that was - Children's Book Series - https://www.facebook.com/thelittleislandthatwas

The National Archives of Malta - https://nationalarchives.gov.mt/en/

uXBT ltd - www.usemlab.com, www.gemellituttle.it

Wikimedia Community Malta - https://www.wikimalta.org/

Wirt iż-Żejtun - http://wirtizzejtun.com/

Wise Owl Publications - http://www.wiseowlmalta.com/