A healthy society allows people freedom of expression. One can also understand that people with partisan affiliations will try to defend and promote their ideas and ideologies. The clash of opinions and ideas invigorates society.

However, there are limits. One expects honesty, fairness and respect for the truth.

Marija Sara Vella Gafà’s article ‘Towards further equality’ (September 4) was a hysterical exercise in propaganda based on a fake factual and historical analysis.

She proudly trumpets the so-called achievements of the political party she represents. The worst offensive falsehood is her claim that, thanks to the legal amendment recently passed, an expectant mother’s life can now be saved even if her pregnancy needs to be terminated.

Yet, this was always so.

Vella Gafà must have blinkers on if she does not rea­lise that the public was quite aware that the initial aim of the government was to introduce abortion by stealth.

Thankfully, this was stalled by the public revulsion and outcry of those who uphold the right to life – conservatives, liberals, Labourites and non-political citizens. In fact, this is not a partisan political issue. All of us should always fight for the rights of the weak and defenceless. No one should have the right to kill.

She also praises European Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli to high heaven.

Surely, she must be aware that Dalli, in March 2018, openly mocked Labour supporters for being fooled by not reading the fine print of their electoral manifesto of 2013, thus resulting in so-called ‘marriage’ between same-sex couples being foisted on the electorate unwittingly.

Needless to say, this helped Dalli’s career enormously as it dovetails with the undemocratic woke agenda of the EU, funded lavishly by unrepresentative oligarchs.

The claim that Malta scores first in so-called equality rights is nothing to brag about. Everyone should have respect and justice.

For instance, why is a mother no longer allowed to be called so and is now being called the ‘parent who gave birth’? Why should children be exposed to knowledge of sexual activities in school at a young age? That certainly does not respect the fundamental rights of parents.

Unfortunately, Malta also scores high in many things we should not in the least be proud of and, yet, the government does next to nothing to address issues such as the high level of corruption, the problem of obesity ‒ which puts such a strain on our medical services ‒ and the rising incidence of STDs among men.

Malta also has the lowest birth rates in the EU – with no effective effort by the government to reverse the trend by empowering young couples to marry and have larger families. At this current alarming rate, the Maltese will soon cease to exist.

One could also mention the senseless, insane construction frenzy that has ruined irrevocably our environmental and architectural heritage.

Those who have money and connections have been given a free hand to totally disrespect the rest of the population who now can no longer enjoy the natural beauty of our island and its traditional architecture as before.

Our green open spaces and limited farmland are being gobbled up by specu­lators and so many views are now blocked by buildings that are nothing less than ghastly boxes of concrete.

I believe in equal opportunity for women. Yet, to have equality and esteem, a woman should be given a position in politics or otherwise because of her competence, not because of positive discrimination that imposes a bigger representation of her sex irrespective of merit. I find such methods insulting.

Finally, I find it difficult to understand how homosexuals, instead of living their lives in our community respecting other people’s differences, allow the LGBTIQ lobby to constantly bombard us with their endless propaganda, that, in reality, highlights that they are, in fact, not equal but different.

Contrary to Vella Gafà’s claims, the corrosive woke agenda and gender ideo­logy undemocratically imposed on our country is not in the interest of the family, the common good and Malta’s future.