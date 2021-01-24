2020 has come and gone and we are at the beginning of a new year. With this in mind, the CSB Group directors − Michael J. Zammit, Group CEO; Tony M. Zammit, Group chairman; Roger A. Strickland Jr, director; and Jean-Claude Cardona, operations and finance director − shared their thoughts about last year and 2021.

Undoubtedly, 2020 has been a very challenging year and in this regard, Michael Zammit deems that the biggest hurdle experienced by CSB Group was the fact that the pandemic came with no pre-warning and put the business in a strange scenario.

The group had to adapt to the circumstances, and the move away from the regular office environment to a remote one was definitely a challenge, even if this concept was not new to the team.

Cardona said that maintaining the momentum from the previous year and keep securing new business was also a demanding feat. While having to forgo the face-to-face interactions that would have been experienced at the many planned 2020 expos and events was the most significant struggle for Strickland.

Despite the uncertainties the company faced, the group’s CEO confirmed that business continued with the least interruptions. Strickland stated that the pandemic allowed the team to get closer to clients using new virtual means and the time and resources that would have been otherwise used on travelling served as an opportunity to look at procedures and improve on them.

“Having the team dedicated more to these aspects gave us more time to think about how to better serve our clients” Strickland remarked.

One of the greatest highlights or accomplishments singled out by the CSB Group directors was that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 the group was able to retain the same momentum previously experienced in 2019.

Michael Zammit was also happy to share that one of the biggest accomplishments to him was the fact that there was no need to make any staff redundant. On the contrary, headcount was increased.

Strickland, who also leads CSB’s iGaming team, singled out that the iGaming unit was able to continue to bring in new work and conclude the engagement of clients to whom they efficiently reached out to throughout the year.

To Cardona, being able to increase turnover in 2020 for corporate services was definitely a standout accomplishment. Other highlights of 2020 also included the launch of CSB Group’s new website, the introduction of a new CRM and the upgrading of their main software platform.

When asked about what 2020 taught them, Michael Zammit commented: “It’s all about agility and responding immediately to the market conditions. At CSB it’s not about waiting for the storm to pass, however, it is learning and adapting to how to dance in the rain, which has made us a stronger and wiser team. Working from home allowed us to continue as if it were business as usual. Going back to the workplace will allow us to move forward and aim higher.”

Strickland added: “Resilience is probably the most appropriate word to use as our business had to adapt quickly to a changing environment. 2020 has taught me that we always need to be prepared for the worst and proactively look towards new opportunities on a regular basis. We learnt that we need to keep closer to our customers in order to better support and understand them and strive to maintain our excellent relationships.”

Cardona pointed out “the importance of focus”.

“There is so much that can be achieved when everyone is focused on one main objective and there is a lot of power and synergy that results from this,” he said.

The directors, managers and staff at CSB Group are excited for 2021, where their focus will remain on continued growth, client retention, developing their relationships with existing clients further and provide team members with a rewarding work experience.

In conclusion, the directors unanimously agreed that the group will maintain its strategic approach aimed at growing the business through new service offerings and that when it is safe to do so, to get back on the road to visit and showcase at expos and international events.

Chairman Tony M. Zammit also had something to share that perfectly encapsulates the vision that each member of the CSB Group family follows.

“My motto has always been honesty is the best policy and this is the approach we take in our group, while ensuring we always excel in what we do, for us to be among the leaders in our various areas of business,” he said.

With a current headcount of 90+, with the right attitude, passion, focus, determination and professionalism, the directors are strongly confident that the group is in a better position to reach their goals and dreams and make 2021 a remarkable year.