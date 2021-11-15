The University of Malta on Monday held its first two graduation ceremonies for undergraduate students who completed their degree in 2020 - last year's ceremonies having been postponed because of the pandemic.

Students had to observe social distance rules and wear a mask throughout the ceremonies at Sir Temi Zammit Hall.

The rector did not hand out the students' certificates, as in previous years and handshakes were a thing of the past. Instead, certificates were given to the students before they walked on stage to be congratulated by the rector, from a distance.

Guests could watch proceedings while seated in marquees set up in Car Park 6.

The ceremonies are also streamed live on the University of Malta website and Facebook page.

No more handshakes- students now stand in front of the rector as he congratulates them Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The set-up of the marquees has meant that the car park is temporarily unavailable, with students parking their vehicles at the University sports ground.

The first graduation ceremony was for students from the Faculty of Health Sciences, including nurses and people working in the field of mental health.

In total, there will be 26 ceremonies, throughout November and December 2021, for all undergraduate students who successfully completed their course of study in 2020 and 2021.

Postgraduate ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 students are scheduled for March and April 2022.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier