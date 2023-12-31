The distraught owner of a champion show dog is calling for an investigation into the death of her beloved Chow Chow.

Graziana Gerada suspects that the dog, Milo, died after eating or sniffing poison on Thursday afternoon at the Sant'Antnin family park.

She has since filed a police report and wants authorities to investigate what happened.

"If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever," Gerada said on Facebook.

Project Green, the agency that manages the park, said it learnt of the case through two social media posts, one reporting snail poison and the other rat poison.

While expressing empathy with the owner, a spokesperson said that no snail poison is used on the grounds while rat capture systems are sealed for public health reasons, she said.

"These systems are not placed inside the dog parks, but outside the parks," a Project Green spokesperson said.

"Project Green officials at these parks do several rounds a day as part of their routine work. Park rules also state that dogs should be kept on a leash once outside the designated dog parks".

Speaking to Times of Malta and clearly still upset, Gerada described how her dog started to act strangely on Thursday evening after being taken to the park.

"Milo was lying on the bed and staring at the wall when he's usually so energetic," Gerada said.

Worrying about the abnormal behaviour, Gerada said she took her dog to the veterinarian at 11 pm, who administered antibiotics, as the dog was running a fever and was suspected to have pancreatitis.

But in the early morning hours, things took a turn for the worse.

"I woke up at 4 am and found Milo staring at the wall, but the house was now full of blood that he had retched out," she said.

Gerada then rushed to another veterinarian.

"Milo was so weak that my son had to carry the 30 kg dog," she said.

As the veterinarian prepared to conduct an ultrasound on the dog and Gerada was sent home to wait, Milo died.

Veterinarians told Gerada that Milo had ingested poison.

Milo was a year and two months old and was Malta's junior show dog champion.

"I will never forget the time we spent together and the love you have shown me; I love you with all my heart, Milo. My champion forever," Gerada said.

Animal welfare commissioner Alison Bezzina said cases where dogs consume rat poison are rare.

"There is often intent behind such cases because rat poison usually needs to be mixed with food for dogs or cats to eat it," she said.

She said dog owners often alert one another when rat poison is spotted in different areas.

"If you suspect your dog has ingested rat poison, you must rush to a vet immediately before symptoms appear".

If treated early, veterinarians can force a dog to vomit and prevent death.

"But not much can be done as soon as symptoms appear," she said.