Aaron Busuttil and Alex Borg will be representing Malta at the World Amateur Snooker Championships that get under way in Golem, Albania, on Saturday.

These championships are being organised by the World Snooker Federation and is being played in an open format.

Two hundred and ten players from 38 countries will be competing in the tournament, with the biggest contingent coming from England with 61 players.

The opening phase will see the players split into 43 groups with Aaron Busuttil placed in Group A while Alex Borg will be playing in Group C, which are both made up of five players.

