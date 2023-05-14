Aaron Busuttil became the Malta snooker champion for the first time in his career after defeating reigning champion Brian Cini.

It was a nail-biting victory for Busuttil against Cini who had landed this honour four times, and was the defending champions for the past two years.

This Premier class final unfolded in an interesting and very contested match. It took a maximum of 11 frames and only the last two balls on the table decided the encounter that could have gone in the favour of any of the two finalists.

Cini could not have had a better start where he won the first four frames in a quite convincing way while during the second frame he made two breaks of 51 and 77 points respectively.

