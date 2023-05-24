Malta international Aaron Falzon has parted ways with French NM1 side Mulhouse Basket Agglomeration, the club announced on Wednesday.

Falzon, who is currently in Malta preparing for the Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) 2023 held on the island, averaged 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists a game in his second stint in France after having spent some time with Etoile Angers back in the 2020-21 season.

“The MBA announces the departures of Aaron, Fred and Yannis. We thank them for their investment and professionalism. We wish you the best in your new projects,” the club said in a statement.

