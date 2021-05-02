The Leicester Riders won the British Basketball League (BBL) regular season last week, confirming them as the top seed heading into the playoffs this month. This title also means that AARON FALZON becomes the first-ever Malta international to not only play in the BBL’s May Madness but also win the regular season title. Kurt Aquilina spoke to Falzon about this achievement…

Leicester are already the current title holders, which means that the side will be defending their crown when featuring in the playoffs tomorrow.

However, for Aaron Falzon this will have a sentimental value because his brother, and fellow Malta international, Tevin had played for the Bristol Flyers – their first-round opponents.

“We played Bristol a couple of weeks ago and we were down a couple of guys and we ended up losing by around 25 or 26 points,” Falzon explained.

