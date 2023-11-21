Major conventions like Sigma should start after rush hour with those attending utilising more "compact" transport solutions instead of cabs, Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia said.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, the minister referred to an international iGaming conference by Sigma last week, which brought tens of thousands of attendees to Malta, causing nationwide traffic chaos.

This year, Sigma relocated from its usual spot at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali to the Mediterranean Maritime Hub in Marsa – a large shipyard warehouse next to the Marsa flyover.

"There are plans to have the event at the same place again, but there is a lot of homework to be done," Farrugia said.

"We had 25,000 people going to the same destination during peak traffic hours," he added.

Farrugia said that both the organisers and the authorities have learned lessons from this year's four-day event.

The transport minister said: "Attendees can travel in a more compact way. Many used cabs and taxis to get to the event this year.

And the event can start later, at 10.30am, for example, to avoid having so many people travelling at the same time during rush hour.