Those in the know say that the new prime minister has literally presented Aaron Farrugia with a poisoned chalice in the form of a dual portfolio – that for the environment and for planning – which is, at least at face value, somewhat of an oxymoron given the animosity between the two domains in recent times.

This incorporation of the environmental and the planning portfolios in a single ministry is a first in itself within the Maltese Cabinet, given that Minister Jose Herrera’s environmental portfolio included sustainable development, which is obviously a different kettle of fish than planning.

By assuming such a Janus-styled role, Farrugia is in a delicate predicament given that any abuse by the planning system will invariably end up in his lap, depriving him of the opportunity to point fingers at another Cabinet colleague.

The designation and institution of a new Cabinet always ushers in a flurry of recommendations from a myriad of quarters in the form of propositions on the priorities that each ministry and parliamentary secretary should adopt.

According to my tuppence worth of advice, any sound environmental policy for this country (and any policy to that effect, whatever its genre) should rely on robust political will.

We continue to churn useful study after useful study, formulated by commissioned experts of repute and which all provide snapshots of the environmental chaos we are currently mired in.

Coupled with such evidence from the experts, survey after survey indicate that the public at large is very concerned about environmental despoilment and that the environment is a priority for the Maltese.

And yet, very little action is taken to implement the recommendations by the experts such that report after report are simply shelved.

The overarching need for greater political will should be funnelled to bring about the sorely-needed overhaul of the current permissive ODZ policies, whose draconian application by architects and opportunistic applicants have morphed farmhouse ruins into plush villas complete with swimming pools, disused fields into supposed agritourism facilities and deep-pocketed individuals into overnight part-time farmers with unfettered access to a residence in tranquil environments away from the hordes.

Farrugia has the resolve to widen the composition of the three-member Planning Commission (led by architect Elizabeth Ellul), which dishes out ODZ permits in a perfunctory fashion, and to ensure that its hearings are held in public (as are those of the Planning Board) to enable greater scrutiny of what is effectively Malta’s foremost ODZ permitting board.

Farrugia then also has the resolve to decree that all current ODZ planning applications are put in abeyance until the maligned lax aspects of the current policies have been addressed.

An uncanny analogy is represented by the fuel stations policy, whose much-touted revision has been in the pipeline for at least 18 months, with such a revision policy not having managed to stem the flow of ODZ fuel station applications.

Perhaps the most pressing of land-use priorities at the moment is that involving the provision of adequate sites (open waters, disused fields, valleys and garrigue stretches don’t fit such a bill) for the disposal of the ever-burgeoning volumes of inert waste being churned by our white-hot pace of construction and road-widening.

When it comes to the Environment and Resources Authority, Farrugia would do well to continue on the steps of his predecessor, José Herrera, in empowering this national environmental bulwark with the necessary resources to counter the planning juggernaut.

More importantly, what ERA needs more sorely than physical and financial resources is political support, specifically on the Planning Board, the executive council and on national policy-making fora. ERA’s profile must be enhanced so that it reaches the same heights as those attained in recent years by the Malta Developers Association, for example.

For Farrugia to achieve a quantum leap and thus leave a notable, positive legacy behind, he should seek to decouple economic growth from environmental exploitation.

It’s the right time to aspire to achieve this, with the revamped EU Commission in place seeking to push through the Green Deal, for which a transformation of current economic models is a priority.

Given that this objective necessitates a cross-cutting approach, it might be the most elusive to achieve, also given the resistance to changing the current economic expansion model (driven by sustained demand for new property) that Farrugia will invariably encounter from certain quarters.

Talking a leaf out of the latest Economist editorial, which says that the West’s obsession with home ownership undermines growth, fairness and public faith in capitalism, in this sense might be wise.

Despite the tall order which he has been entrusted, Farrugia has an opportunity to raise the local profile of the environmental domain.

It would be delusional to expect such a domain to compete with the prowess and largesse of the planning domain, but any attempts to bridge the current glaring discrepancy between the two domains is also very welcome.

Judging from his first soundbites as minister, where he pledged to introduce a larger dollop of transparency and good governance by logging all stakeholder meetings, Farrugia seems bent on tackling head-on the current deficiencies in the planning system.

Time will tell if he will manage to follow up on the very promising start he has made to his tenure. It’s definitely looking good so far.

