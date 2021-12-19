Aaron Mifsud (Mellieħa AC) and Matthew Xuereb (Żurrieq Wolves) battled the Intersport Burmarrad 10k race course to a nail-biting finish last week.

The race welcomed a good number of athletes eager to return to competition. The race was organised in full observance of COVID-19 protocols established by the health authorities.

Xuereb started to lead the way from the fourth kilometre with Mifsud hot on his heels throughout.

A final push from Mifsud saw him overtake Xuereb in the last 100 metres to win the race with just a two second gap.

Mifsud crossed the finish line in 32:32. In third place was Evolve Endurance Club’s Andrew Grech who clocked at time of 33:01.

