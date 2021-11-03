A 2,000 square metre stretch of abandoned land in Ħal Farruġ is to be regenerated into a picnic area.

Through an agreement with the Luqa council, Parks Malta will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the open space, which will be surrounded by security cameras and a fence.

The project was announced by Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli. She said the site will be equipped with waste separation containers and a small number of picnic benches.

Video: Sustainable Development Ministry

This picnic area will also be equipped with an irrigation system fed by a water reservoir. Trees will be planted in the area and a new smart lighting system will be installed.

Dalli said that, over the last few months, several open space projects had been announced through collaboration with various councils and Parks Malta.

“I look forward to more projects such as this one for the public to enjoy,” she said.

Works on the project will be finalised in the coming months.