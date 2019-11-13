An animal rescue centre in Missouri has taken into its care a 10-week-old abandoned puppy with a secondary tail in the middle of his head.

The puppy was named Narwhal by employees at the centre which is predominantly for animals with special needs.

The centre was told that there was no medical need to remove the extra tail as it was causing him no pain or discomfort.

X-rays had showed his secondary tail, about a third the size of his actual tail, was not connected to anything and served no purpose.

The centre plans to give him up for adoption once he grows.