A long-abandoned lot in Mosta has been transformed into a public garden, dedicated to beloved doctor and activist the late Victor Calvagna.

The garden was financed by Malta’s cash-for-passports scheme at a cost of €1 million and works were carried out by Wasteserv.

It includes sustainable timber, solar panels, and a water reservoir.

The garden is named after the late Calvagna, a doctor and founder of NGO Puttinu who died in January following a traffic accident.

It will be used by both girl guides and scouts from Mosta as well as the public.

Beneath the shade of several mature olive trees, the garden has outdoor exercise equipment for members of the public as well as a small allotment to be used for recreational farming.

The garden includes a small park. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Inaugurating the garden, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said it would not only give the Mosta community a new open-air space, but it also would preserve the memory of Calvagna who had touched so many lives.

The Calvagna family were present for the inauguration.

Earlier this month, his widow Carmen, opened up about the impact of the tragedy on the family and how he had built a legacy of love, through founding the Puttinu Cares child cancer charity.

Dalli said the government planned to open several other green open spaces within urban areas in the coming months.